Anastasiades to meet Lute on February 3

President Nicos Anastasiades will meet with Jane Holl Lute, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Adviser for Cyprus, on February 3.
According to a written announcement by Government Spokesman Prodromos Prodromou, President Anastasiades spoke on Sunday with Lute on the phone.
During their telephone conversation it was arranged that the President of Cyprus will receive Lute on Sunday, February 3 at the Presidential Palace.
Lute is due n Cyprus, in an effort to agree the terms of reference that will lead to the resumption of settlement talks.
Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.
(Cyprus News Agency)