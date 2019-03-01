Anastasiades to be received by Queen, Prince Charles and PM May

President Nicos Anastasiades will pay a working visit to London starting Sunday, having accepted an invitation by the UK Government.

On Tuesday afternoon he will be received by Prime Minister Theresa May in 10 Downing Street. The efforts to resume settlement talks over the Cyprus issue, Brexit and other issues of shared interest are set to feature in the agenda.

On Monday evening the President will attend a reception at Buckingham Palace, hosted by His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales, to celebrate the Cypriot diaspora in the UK, the ties between the two countries and the shared membership of the Commonwealth.

The reception will bring together a wide range of Cypriots of Greek and Turkish heritage from across the diaspora community in the UK, as well as members of the rest of the island’s communities.

Guests are expected to include artist Tracey Emin and entrepreneurs Theo Paphitis and Touker Suleyman.

During the reception, Prince Charles and President Anastasiades will meet guests and view displays of antiquities including authentic maps of Cyprus by Lord Kitchener, who carried out the first full triangulated survey of the island between 1878-1883, and artefacts from the Late Bronze Age town of Enkomi. Findings from the Enkomi excavations, conducted between 1893-1896, are held both in the British Museum and the Cyprus Museum in Nicosia.

At the end of the reception, His Royal Highness and President Anastasiades will deliver short speeches.

During his visit, the President will also have the opportunity to meet separately with Prince Charles and the Duke of Cambridge Prince William, as well as Her Majesty The Queen.

On Sunday evening, the first day of his trip, he will attend a dinner organised by the National Federation of Cypriots in the UK, where he will be able to update the community on the latest developments regarding the Cyprus issue.

President Anastasiades will also meet with professionals from the City, London’s financial headquarters.

