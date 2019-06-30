Anastasiades: Sincere thanks to all who wished me well

President Nicos Anastasiades extended sincere thanks to all those who have sent him wishes for speedy recovery from surgery.
In a message posted on his twitter account, the President thanks the people for their heartfelt interest and their good wishes, saying that their support helps his recovery
Earlier today, the President of the Hellenic Republic Prokopis Pavlopoulos had a telephone conversation with Anastasiades to wish him well and a speedy recovery.
Anastasiades is recovering in a private hospital, following an operation on his fractured right thigh after an accident he had on Saturday afternoon in Limassol.
Philenews reports that Anastasiades is in good spirits and read the Sunday papers.