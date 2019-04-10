Anastasiades congratulates Netanyahu on election results

President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades has expressed his commitment to continue working with the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, while congratulating him on the results in Tuesday’s parliamentary elections.

In a message posted on twitter, President Anastasiades writes “Dear Benjamin Netanyahu congratulations for the victory of the Likud Party. As the election result paves the way for your 5th term as Israeli Prime Minister, I would like to express my strong commitment to continue working with you for the benefit of our countries & regional peace & stability.”

Dear @netanyahu congratulations for the victory of the @Likud_Party. As the election result paves the way for your 5th term as @IsraeliPM, I would like to express my strong commitment to continue working with you for the benefit of our countries & regional peace & stability. pic.twitter.com/zsVZaL5iqW — Nicos Anastasiades (@AnastasiadesCY) April 10, 2019

(Cyprus News Agency)