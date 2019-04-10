Menu
Anastasiades congratulates Netanyahu on election results

April 10, 2019 at 3:25pm

President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades has expressed his commitment to continue working with the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, while congratulating him on the results in Tuesday’s parliamentary elections.

In a message posted on twitter, President Anastasiades writes “Dear Benjamin Netanyahu congratulations for the victory of the Likud Party. As the election result paves the way for your 5th term as Israeli Prime Minister, I would like to express my strong commitment to continue working with you for the benefit of our countries & regional peace & stability.”

(Cyprus News Agency)

