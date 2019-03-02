Anastasiades and May will focus on Brexit at London meeting

Government Spokesman, Prodromos Prodromou, has told the Cyprus News Agency that Brexit will be the focus of a meeting which President Nicos Anastasiades will have with UK Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday, in London, with special reference to the issues regarding relations between Cyprus and the UK.

It is self-evident that while speaking about the traditionally close relations between the two countries and their peoples, they must hold consultations on this issue, Prodromou said replying to questions by CNA after a statement issued by the British High Commission in Nicosia, that stressed the importance of Anastasiades` visit to London.

The spokesman said the President will also have the opportunity to discuss the Cyprus problem with May and the initiative which is underway and which he fully supports and works so that it will bear fruit and substantive negotiations on the Cyprus problem will resume from the point they were left in July 2017.

“The discussion with the British government, which had a constructive position regarding the replacement of the obsolete guarantees system with a modern security system that would exclude any foreign interventions, as proposed by the UN Secretary General in one of the parameters as part of a negotiating framework in Crans-Montana, is significant,” the spokesman noted.

Moreover he described Anastasiades’ visit to London as important noting that at the invitation of the UK government, the President will attend a special event organised by Prince Charles on March 4 in the Commonwealth framework.

It is certainly important that an event is taking place in honour of Cyprus, while three exhibitions on Cyprus will also take place, he added.

The British High Commission said in its statement posted on Twitter that ” we are delighted to welcome President Anastasiades to London as a Guest of the UK Government on 3-6 March – the highest level visit ever by a Cypriot President to the UK. The bilateral relationship that the UK shares with Cyprus is one of friendship and close partnership, spanning a broad network of security, personal, business, administrative, cultural and educational ties. We welcome the personal links the President has with the UK, including as one of approximately 40,000 Cypriots who have studied at our universities.”

“This visit reflects our commitment to a modern, forward-looking 🇬🇧- 🇨🇾 relationship, built on shared values of mutual respect and equality, and our confidence that those relations will continue to expand in the future, particularly in areas such as education, defence and security,” the statement noted.

Anastasiades, accompanied by his spouse Andri Anastasiades, will travel to London on Sunday where, on the evening of Monday, he will attend “Celebration for Cyprus,” a special event in honour of Cyprus organised by Buckingham Palace, in the framework of the Commonwealth.

In addition to the special ceremony at Buckingham Palace, which will be addressed by Cyprus President and Prince Charles of Wales, the event includes an exhibition of archaeological artifacts from Cyprus, an exhibition of old authentic maps of Cyprus, and a thematic exhibition with regard to university and academic cooperation.

On the occasion of his visit to London, President Anastasiades will meet, on the morning of March 5, with Prince Charles and with Prince Williame. In the afternoon, on the same day, the President will meet with the Prime Minister May.

On March 6, the President will meet with Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace.

President Anastasiades will also meet with members of the Cypriot community on the evening of March 3.

