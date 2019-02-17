Anastasiades and May discuss Brexit over the phone

Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May and President Nicos Anastasiades spoke by telephone on Saturday afternoon, government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou said in a written statement.
During their conversation, Anastasiades and May exchanged views on UK’s exit from the EU and how to ensure as smooth conditions as possible the day after Brexit.
Reuters reported that May plans to speak to every European Union leader and the European Commission chief to seek changes to her EU withdrawal agreement.
