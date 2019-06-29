Menu
Local

Anastasiades and Akinci to consult once the President recovers from surgery

June 29, 2019 at 3:55pm
Edited by

President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci had a telephone conversation today, during which they agreed to consult each other about the next steps in the Cyprus problem.

Government Spokesman Prodromos Prodromou said the President received a call from Mr Akinci to ask about his health and wish him speedy recovery from an operation on his leg.

Anastasiades will undergo surgery on his leg, at a private clinic in Limassol later this afternoon, following a fall outside a shop. According to available information, the President missed one of two steps outside a shop, in Limassol, and hurt his leg.

The two men agreed to consult once the President recovers from his injury, Prodromou said.

 

 

 

You May Also Like

Local
June 29, 2019

Operation on President’s fractured right thigh successful

Maria Myles
Local
June 29, 2019

Mainly clear weather expected on Sunday, Met Office says

Maria Myles
Local
June 29, 2019

President to undergo surgery on his leg, his health is in no danger, Spokesman says

Maria Myles