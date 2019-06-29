Anastasiades and Akinci to consult once the President recovers from surgery

President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci had a telephone conversation today, during which they agreed to consult each other about the next steps in the Cyprus problem.
Government Spokesman Prodromos Prodromou said the President received a call from Mr Akinci to ask about his health and wish him speedy recovery from an operation on his leg.
Anastasiades will undergo surgery on his leg, at a private clinic in Limassol later this afternoon, following a fall outside a shop. According to available information, the President missed one of two steps outside a shop, in Limassol, and hurt his leg.
The two men agreed to consult once the President recovers from his injury, Prodromou said.