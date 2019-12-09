Anastasiades and Akinci to attend UN end of the year reception on Tuesday

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades, and Turkish Cypriot leader, Mustafa Akinci will attend on December 10 a United Nations end of the year reception that will take place at Ledra Palace in Nicosia.
The reception is hosted by the UNSG`s Deputy Special Adviser ton Cyprus and his Special Representative to the island, Elizabeth Spehar. Apart from Anastasiades and Akinci, politicians and other personalities from both communities of Cyprus as well as foreign diplomats serving on the island have been invited.
Anastasiades and Akinci had on November 25 a joint informal meeting with the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Berlin.
In a statement after the meeting, Guterres said that he committed to explore with Anastasiades, Akinci and the guarantor powers the possibility to convene an informal five party meeting on Cyprus “at an appropriate stage”
Guterres also noted that the leaders of Cyprus affirmed their commitment to the Joint Declaration of 11 February 2014, the prior convergences, and the six point framework he presented on June 30, 2017 “with a view to achieve a strategic agreement paving the way forward for a comprehensive settlement.”
Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.
(Cyprus News Agency)