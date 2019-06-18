Anari cheese with strawberries, almonds and honey

Ingredients
- 500 gr fresh anari cheese
- 1 tablespoon of lemon juice
- 2 full spoonfuls of ground almonds
- 4 tablespoons of honey
- 3/4 cup white almonds in thin slices
- 400 gr fresh strawberries
- A bit of sunflower or corn oil
Method
Step 1:
Cover 4 hemispherical bowls with plastic film, leaving its edges protruding to the sides. Cover the film on the inside with some oil.
Step 2:
Melt the anari with a fork in a bowl and add the lemon juice, 2 tablespoons of honey and the ground almonds. Knead the mixture well and smooth it into the bowls. Gently press it with your fingers, cover it with the protruding parts of the membrane and then put it in the refrigerator for a minimum of 1 hour.
Step 3:
Lightly roast the white almonds by mixing them in low heat in a non-stick frying pan without oil until they become golden brown and empty them immediately on a plate.
Step 4:
Before serving, rinse the strawberries, dry them and cut them in the middle (or if they are large in four). Serve the anari into four dishes by removing the plastic film. Add the rest of the honey on top, scramble over the roasted almonds and place the strawberries around