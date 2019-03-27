Amusement park accident – Update

Police are investigating an accident at an amusement park, which resulted in injuries to a 44-year old mother and her 7-year old son, from Russia.

“The accident happened at around 21.30 last night. The owners of the amusement park immediately took the mother and her son to a private clinic in Paralimni and then to a specialized medical centre in Limassol,” Famagusta Police spokesman Andreas Constantinou said today.

According to the latest information, none of them is in any danger.

The owner of the park said these days an international firm was on site carrying out checks. The specific game, a rotating swing, had passed the test three days ago.

According to Philenews the accident is said to be the result of human error, not a technical fault. The park has been in operation for the past 20 years and this is the first accident that has ever happened there.