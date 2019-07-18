Amphorae Caves Diving Site

Location: Pafos (Paphos)
Type of dive site: Rock
Depth: 5-12 metres
Visibility: 20 metres
Access: By boat
Qualification Required: Open Water (OW)
Features: There are a number of gullies and caves to explore, including one with an amphorae-encrusted roof. The site is home to octopus, and also has beautiful coral.
Interesting Facts: The site was explored by a team of American archaeologists whose findings reported that the feature of the amphorae-encrusted cave roof is due to movements in the seabed over the last 2.000 years.