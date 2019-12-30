Alleged gang rape: 19 year old found guilty (photos, video)

After a procedure lasting 1 hour 20′ and in the presence of 30 women from the NGO “Network Against Violence to Women”, judge Michalis Papathanasiou found untrustworthy the defendant’s claim that the retracting of her testimony on the gang rape was a product of psychological pressure from the police, philenews reports.

The judge said he was not given a good impression by the defendant, who reportedly did not tell the truth, tried to mislead the court, had contradictions in her testimony, and her statement was characterised by a lack of logic. He added that part of her testimony had not been submitted to the witnesses and was therefore declared as unreliable.

The teen’s lawyer Ritsa Pekri, in requesting mitigation of her client’s sentence, invoked the defendant’s young age saying that she is only 19 years old. She also said that the defendant has depression and receives medication calling also on constitutional clauses that equip the justice system with the flexibility to provide a second chance to people of a young age.

The second lawyer of the defendant, Nicoletta Charalambidou, stated that her client wishes to appeal against the decision of the Famagusta District Court by taking her case to the Supreme Court or even to the European Court of Human Rights.

For the duration of the trial, outside the court a demonstration was taking place organised by the Network Against Violence to Women with the slogan “The Rapist is You”. The Network supports that the teen is a victim of patriarchal society and that she has experienced abuse by the police, the justice system and the Media.

Members of the Network watched the trial from within the court and after the announcement of the decision carried on the protest outside the building wearing masks to signify the silencing of women.

The defendant’s sentence will be announced by the Famagusta District Court on Tuesday, January 7 at 9:00 am.



Read more: