All about benches — some of Zaha Hadid’s creations (photos)

October 16, 2019 at 3:07pm
While a spirited debate rages on the new benches being installed by Nicosia Municipality on and around Eleftheria Square, philenews has featured some of the benches designed by Zaha Hadid — the renowned architect who designed the revamp of Nicosia’s main square and who died in 2016.

Comments about the municipality’s new benches have been varied, with some social media users taking issue with the shape, the colour and the absence of a backrest (reportedly so that one can decide which direction they want to face), among other.

 

 

 

 

 

 

