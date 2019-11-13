«Alexia: The Untold Story of Women in Jazz»

Alexia pays tribute to some of the greatest female voices of Jazz – Nina Simone, Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald, Betty Carter, Anita O’Day, Abbey Lincoln, Felicia Sanders, and many others, through their more obscure – unknown songs; shedding light on who they were, and how they felt about everything around them, in the World, and in their personal lives, and how they influenced Society, through their activism. The Untold Story of Women in Jazz, also sheds light to Alexia’s own untold story in music. These Songs are their Stories.

Alexia will be accompanied by a 5-piece orchestra, comprised of select renowned Jazz musicians from Cyprus, who are versatile both in Jazz and Classical music, with their talent influenced by the Blues, Gospel and Improvisation. The show also includes small video excerpts of each Jazz legend; hearing their own voices, and what this style of music means to them.

The authentic sound of Classic American Jazz is brought to life by Alexia, through her studies, experience, research, and performance of Jazz, for over 30 years; with some of the leading Jazz musicians from around the world.

“Alexia – The Untold Story of Women in Jazz” is an ode to Authenticity, recognizing and honoring the Legacy that these women have left behind – their unique musical styles, phrasing, and approach.

Ermis Michail – Electric Guitar

Andreas Rodosthenous – Electric Bass

Christos Yerolatsitis – Piano / Keyboard

Rodos Panayiotou – Percussion

Elias Ioannou – Trumpet

Duration: 120′

Information: 99059257

Ticket Sales: Tickethour.com.cy & ACS Courier 77777040

14th of December & 4th of January