Albania mission ‘proof of Cyprus’ positive approach in regional matters’

The mission of a team of civil engineers from Cyprus to Albania constitutes concrete proof of the Republic of Cyprus’ positive approach in regional matters, Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Christodoulides has told CNA.
Christodoulides, who was replying to a CNA question on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs initiative to send a Cypriot mission to earthquake struck Albania, expressed his warm thanks to Cyprus Scientific and Technical Chamber (ETEK) for its immediate response to the invitation he extended through its leadership to its members, following a telephone call he had with his Albanian counterpart on the matter.
The Cyprus Civil Defence’s contribution in rapidly mobilising and preparing the team was also important, he added.
This mission, Christodoulides noted, “constitutes concrete proof of the Republic of Cyprus’ positive approach in matters of the wider region, always to the best of our capabilities, which extends among other things in matters such as showing solidarity in practice in humanitarian crisis or natural disaster instances.”
In statements to CNA, Secretary General of the Cyprus Civil Engineers Association Yiannos Poumbouris, who is part of a team of six civil engineers helping out their Albanian counterparts on the ground in the city of Durrës to evaluate the safety of earthquake affected buildings, said that the experience gained is great both workwise and in dealing with the people affected.
He also, noted that “it is also proof that Cyprus can successfully take part in such missions.”
