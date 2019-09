The initiative is organised by the University of Leicester, the Ancient Akrotiri Project, the Akrotiri Environmental Education Centre,DigConflict and DeMontfort University Leicester. The project will culminate in a community wide event on October 25 showcasing some of the photographs and sharing the stories behind them. ", "url" : "https://in-cyprus.com/akrotiri-living-history-initiative/", "publisher" : { "@type" : "Organization", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://in-cyprus.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/new_logo.png", "width": 314, "height": 80 }, "name" : "in-cyrpus.com" } }