Akrotiri living history initiative

Academics and volunteers from Akrotiri will carry out interviews to enrich knowledge about the history of Akrotiri village and the RAF base through the digitisation of family photographs.

The interviews will be held from October 20-23.

The initiative is organised by the University of Leicester, the Ancient Akrotiri Project, the Akrotiri Environmental Education Centre,DigConflict and DeMontfort University Leicester.

The project will culminate in a community wide event on October 25 showcasing some of the photographs and sharing the stories behind them.