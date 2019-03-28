Akoursos village is located in the Paphos district, east of Pegeia and south of Kathikas. Only 38 residents live here today and it is one of the smallest communities in Cyprus, although like most of the villages in the area, the summertime population swells extensively with holiday makers, both foreign and local.
Set approximately 400 meters above sea-level, there are often local goat-herders that can be seen milling around with their flocks.
Mavrokolymbos Dam is enroute to the village, and the main road continues on to Kathikas, offering spectacular scenic views and vantage points.
Following the E701 until Potima Bay and turning right at the signs, you will soon find yourself in Akoursos.
Photo by Kostas Papasavva