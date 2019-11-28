Akakiko: Japanese treats & more…

In the last years, we enjoyed new (and successful!) arrivals of Japanese restaurants opening in Cyprus one by one. Some of our favourite places, however, remain pleasantly unchanged over time and Akakiko is one of them.
Consistency is important – and we are certain that food will always be at the same amazing level, which is priceless. With the restaurant menu being renewed quite often we immensely enjoy old and new tastes: a wide range of delicious sushi, creative maki, unique salads and small dishes to share with friends as well as teppanyaki, bento, Korean bibimpap, warm dishes and ramen, ideal for cold winter nights.
Extra points for the affordable quick lunch choices and easy online ordering system.
Nicosia, Limassol, Ayia Napa 7777 8022
Paphos 7777 8022, 26 913955
Monday – Sunday 12:00 – 24:00