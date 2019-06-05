Menu
Air conditioners should be cleaned at least once a year – refrigeration engineers

June 5, 2019 at 5:01pm

Air conditioners should be regularly maintained by professionals, vice president of the union of refrigeration engineers Constantinos Alekou told ACTIVE radio on Wednesday.

He said that uncleaned air conditioners can collect bacteria, mucus, dirt and dust and can lead to a number of ailments ranging from a sting in the eyes to legionnaires disease.

They should be maintained at least once a year by professionals, he added and explained that the cleaning products available on the market cannot thoroughly clean an air conditioner.

Alekou urged citizens to contact professionals who have the necessary tools to clean the interior of air conditioners, where the most bacteria gather.

He also suggested to keep the device’s temperature at 26 C for better performance.

