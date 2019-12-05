Menu
Air France to operate only 70% of domestic flights on Friday

December 5, 2019 at 6:08pm
Air France said it plans to operate all its long-haul flights on Friday, as well as over 90% of its medium-haul flights and almost 70% of its domestic flights.

Public sector strikes in France prompted the French civil aviation authority on Thursday to instruct airlines to reduce their flight schedule on Friday by 20% to and from Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and regional airports.

Railway workers, teachers and emergency room medics on Thursday launched one of the biggest public sector strikes in France for decades, determined to force President Emmanuel Macron to abandon plans to overhaul the country’s generous pension system.

