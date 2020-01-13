Aigaion: sophisticated Greek&Cypriot cuisine in Nicosia

Located in a beautiful old renovated Cypriot house near Famagusta gate Nicosia, Aigaion Tavern serves tradiotional Cypriot dishes with the modern twist. Souvlaki, pork chops, grilled halloumi, salads, specialties on the charcoal as well as pies, dips and many more. Excellent ambience of this fantastic traditional house, great courtyard, impeccable service and amazing food will definitely impress you and your guests if you want to introduce them traditional Cypriot cuisine.
Ah, and don’t forget to order their Orange cake with syrup and orange zest – it’s a thing to die for!
Ektoros 40,
Nicosia, Cyprus
Directions
Tel 22 253030