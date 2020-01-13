Menu
Eat & DrinkNicosia

Aigaion: sophisticated Greek&Cypriot cuisine in Nicosia

Edited by

Located in a beautiful old renovated Cypriot house near Famagusta gate Nicosia, Aigaion Tavern serves tradiotional Cypriot dishes with the modern twist. Souvlaki, pork chops, grilled halloumi, salads, specialties on the charcoal as well as pies, dips and many more. Excellent ambience of this fantastic traditional house, great courtyard, impeccable service and amazing food will definitely impress you and your guests if you want to introduce them traditional Cypriot cuisine.

Ah, and don’t forget to order their Orange cake with syrup and orange zest – it’s a thing to die for!

Image may contain: plant, table, tree and outdoor

Image may contain: indoor

Image may contain: table and food

No photo description available.

Image may contain: food

 

Image may contain: food
Ektoros 40,
Nicosia, Cyprus
Directions

Tel 22 253030

You May Also Like

Eat & Drinkin-cyprusNicosia
January 10, 2020

Honest Bread Bakery: baking the difference

Angelica Azadyants
Eat & Drinkin-cyprusLimassol
January 9, 2020

Colors Café: exciting desserts, fabulous ambience

Angelica Azadyants