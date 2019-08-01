Agriculture Ministry: Adopt from a shelter, do what’s right (video)

On the same day the Agriculture Ministry launched a free microchipping programme for 20,000 dogs in an effort to tackle Cyprus’ huge problem with abandoned dogs, it launched a new appeal to the public to adopt from a shelter.

“Adopt from a shelter. Do what’s right,” the ministry said on its Facebook page.

“Thank you for the many shares and for helping us spread this message! English subtitles were added to this clip to reach a wider audience,” it said.



Animal shelters are struggling to cope with thousands of dogs which are dumped or abandoned.

