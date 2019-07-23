Agreement signed between Republic of Cyprus and Classification Societies

A ceremony for the signing of a new agreement between the Republic of Cyprus and the Recognised Organisations (Classification Societies) which provide survey and certification services to ocean-going Cyprus flag ships on behalf of the Shipping Deputy Ministry took place today at Crowne Plaza Hotel in Limassol.

The twelve specialised and internationally acclaimed Organisations are recognised by the European Union and are the following:

-American Bureau of Shipping (ABS)

-Bureau Veritas SA — (BV)

-China Classification Society (CCS)

-Croatian Register of Shipping (CRS)

-DNV GL AS

-KR (Korean Register)

-Indian Register of Shipping (IRCLASS)

-Lloyd’s Register Group LTD (LR)

-Nippon Kaiji Kyokai General Incorporated Foundation (ClassNK)

-Polish Register of Shipping (PRS)

-RINA Services S.p.A.

-Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RS)

The conclusion of a new Agreement with the Recognised Organisations (which replaces the previous Agreement of 2005) was required as a result of legislative developments in the shipping legislation as well as in order to incorporate more flexible and technologically advanced procedures with the use of electronic services and certificates.

The Agreement governs the cooperation between the Shipping Deputy Ministry and the Recognised Organisations and safeguards the provision of efficient and high quality services meeting the highest safety, security and environmentally sound standards.

Deputy Minister for Shipping Natasa Pilides delivered the Ceremony’s opening address. A relevant presentation was then made by the Permanent Secretary of the Shipping Deputy Ministry, Costas Iacovou. Thereafter, the signing of the Agreements with the representatives of the Recognised Organisations took place and lunch was offered by the Shipping Deputy Ministry.