North of the village of Galataria in Paphos you can find the chapel of Agios Nikolaos. It is a small stone-built temple with two entrances one on the north and one on the south. The chapel was built during the 16th century and it is decorates with frescoes. Most of them today don’t exits. The chapel is located at a very quite and beautiful location and is surrounded by wild nature
Paphos
Agios Nikolaos Galataria
Edited by Praxia Aresti
