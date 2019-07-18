Agia Mavri Winery

Koilani Village
Koilani village is situated in the heart of the “Krasochoria” the traditional wine villages at the foothills of the Troodos range. Its 900 metres altitude, its climate and soil are ideal for the production of quality wines.
Vine Plantation
The vine plantation dates back hundreds of years in this region and until recently every dwelling in Koilani housed a small winery with its owner/grower fully equipped for the production and transportation of wine to its final destination and consumer.
Traditional Varieties
We, at the AYIA MAVRI winery have been planting our own vines with the traditional local and foreign varieties for the production of white and red, dry and sweet wines
Our Varieties
We use the indigenous varieties mavro, xinisteri, muscat of Alexandria, lefkada, as well as shiraz, cabernet, mataro, grenache and carignan
The history of the AYIA MAVRI winery (founded in 1983) goes back to our father and grandfather’s wish to have their own vineyards and vinify their own produce. Following in their footsteps we continue the tradition using new technology and expertise. The annual production is 50.000 bottles of various types of wine.