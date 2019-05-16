Menu
Afrika journalists acquitted in Erdogan cartoon case

May 16, 2019 at 3:53pm

A “court” in the occupied north acquitted journalists Ali Osman and Sener Levent of Afrika newspaper over the publication of a cartoon of Turkish President Erdogan in December following a complaint that it was insulting.

Judge Cenkay Inan today ruled that although the cartoon was provocative, it was not insulting. He also said that the press should not be interfered with in democratic countries.

İnan was applauded in the court hall after he read the verdict.

The lawsuit was filed after a complaint made by the then Turkish “ambassador,” Derya Kanbay.

Writing in his column today, Sener Levent recalls that the then Turkish Deputy Prime Minister responsible for Cypriot Affairs, Recep Aktag had stated that he would personally do whatever he could for Afrika to be convicted.

(Picture by YeniDuzen)

