Aes Ambelis winery is open for public visits and tastings all year round. Our guests have the opportunity to taste our wines in our purposely built tasting hall that overlooks on the one side the barrel aging cellar and on the other side the beautiful Pitsilia mountains. Furthermore, visitors can arrange to take our winery tour that follows the winemaking process from grape to glass. During the tour, they can explore our vineyards as well as the inner workings of winery including fermentation and barrel aging. This overall experience is always concluded by seated tasting of our wines. Finally, our guests have the choice to accompany their tasting with artisanal cheese and charcuterie selections from local traditional producers.

Kalo Chorio Orinis

Nicosia, Cyprus 1644

Tel. 99 835663