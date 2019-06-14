Aerial spraying against mosquitoes in Larnaca

Authorities will conduct aerial spraying against mosquitoes over Larnaca’s salt lakes, the city’s municipality announced.

It said that the Agriculture Ministry gave the green light to the Forestry Department and the municipality to proceed with the spraying.

It will take place in an area from Kamaraes to the bird watching spot near Pattichio on June 15, from 6 am to 9 am.

A yellow-coloured Forestry Department aircraft will be flying at a low altitude, using biological products, it said.

During the operation, the nature trail from Kamares to the salt lake army camp will be closed for the public.

