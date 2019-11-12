AEGEAN adds two new Paphos-Athens flights as of December 12

AEGEAN on Tuesday announced an expansion of their regional business network for winter by adding two new flights from Paphos to Athens as of December 12.

Specifically, the Greek airliner will connect Paphos and Athens with two weekly scheduled flights throughout the year, with the possibility of adding a third one during the peak season, a press release said.

The new additions mean that AEGEAN will now operate a total of five winter destinations from Cyprus, that is Athens, Salonica, Heraklion, Tel Aviv and Beirut.

And it plans to increase its capacity in the overseas network by 2020, offering a total of 1.12 million seats from Cyprus, up by 6% from the previous year.

