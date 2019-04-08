The Volunteerism Coordinative Council (VCC) on Friday announced the start of the “Adopt a family for Easter” campaign.
The VCC will be collecting donations by citizens until April 19 in order to help families in need.
Families who wish to receive assistance can contact the Volunteer Centre of their city (see below) for more information on how to sign up to the programme.
The campaign started in 2015. Last year, more than 800 families received assistance.
What you can offer:
- Food
- Sweets
- Paschal candles
- Children’s Easter eggs
- Supermarket coupons
The VCC said that it will not be collecting clothes and toys.
Who can participate:
- Individuals
- Families
- Municipalities/Communities
- Companies
- Schools/Universities
- Institutions
- Organised groups
- NGOs
Where can you make a donation:
- Volunteer Centres
- CIIM (Cyprus International Institute of Management) in Nicosia and Limassol
How to contact them:
Volunteer Centre Nicosia: Andrea Avraamidi 9, flat 301, Strovolos, 22512602
Volunteer Centre Limassol: 1 April 14, Ayia Fyla, 25737761
Volunteer Centre Larnaca: Stylianou Lena 47, Antoniou Court, Flat 1, 24650525
Volunteer Centre Paphos: Aristoteli Savva 46, Anavargos, 26953725
Volunteer Centre Famagusta: Georgiou Katsari 21, 5320, Liopetri, 99124521
Volunteer Centre Kyrenia: 97743185
CIIM Nicosia: Akadimias Avenue 21, Aglantzia
CIIM Limassol: Chaidariou 3-5 (opposite Alasia hotel)