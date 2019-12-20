Activists save barn owl from certain death

Members of the Committee Against Bird Slaughter (CABS) in Cyprus saved the barn owl in the photo from certain death on Friday.

The NGO said in a Facebook post that the bird was caught on the mist nets of a poacher in the buffer zone at the abandoned village of Achna. “It is worth noting that several other barn owls were also seen in the vicinity during our night patrol. Why do poachers think they have the right to steal these amazing animals from us? ” they queried.

Barn owls are one of the most stunning owl species that can be seen in Cyprus. Their wings are specifically adapted to allow them to fly silently and therefore hunt their prey with more chances of success. They can live up to 20 years and they mate for life, the NGO added.