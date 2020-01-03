Activists rescue and release barn owl back into wild

Members of the Committee Against Bird Slaughter (CABS) in Cyprus have rescued another barn owl from certain death.

In a post on Facebook, the NGO said: “One more barn owl saved by CABS volunteers. One more bird is safely released back into the wild. An owl which, without our intervention would have faced a horrible death. These festive days we are still on the island and doing our absolute best to ensure no wild bird is killed in the hands of any poacher.”

CABS in Cyprus members had managed to save another barn owl that had been caught in the mist nets of a poacher a few days before Christmas.

Read more