Acting together against marine pollution: documentary screening event

Sea turtles are one of the most affected species by marine waste. Beach cleaning is a must but it is not enough to stop pollution. Raising awareness on the topic is essential. For these reasons, the House for Cooperation is holding a documentary screening event in order to raise awareness of marine pollution and related issues.

It will help like-minded people to gather together and have a discussion in a pleasant atmosphere over a glass of wine.

And there will be a beginning of the festive season!

When

Friday, December 6, 2019

6:30 PM – 8:30 PM

Where

Home For Cooperation

Cost

Free entrance

