Accomplice in child abduction case arrested – police

Police arrested a 30 year old man who is believed to have helped a 42 year old man from Jordan abduct his three children without their mother’s consent.

The 30 year old, also Jordanian, had told police that three children — aged 12, six and four — were in his care on the coastal promenade in Limassol when they were abducted late on Tuesday afternoon by their father. The parents are separated.

Limassol CID chief Ioannis Soteriades told the Cyprus News Agency that the 30 year old had given false testimony telling police that they were at the park when they were taken whereas in fact it was he who had driven the children to the car park in Polemdhia to hand them over to the father.

Police launched an operation to find them, alerting the ports and airports and informing Hope for Children and the Bicommunal Contact Committee.

The Committee tracked them down in the occupied north on Wednesday and handed them over to the authorities of the Republic of Cyprus, along with the father.

