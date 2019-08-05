Accidental drowning deaths in Cyprus close to EU average

In 2016 there were 5,537 deaths of European Union (EU) residents caused by accidental drowning and submersion. The figure has been falling each year since a peak of 6090 deaths in 2013 and corresponds to an EU average of 1.1 deaths per 100,000 residents.

Among the EU Member States, the highest rates recorded in 2016 were in Lithuania and Latvia, with more than 6 deaths per 100,000 residents. In contrast, the lowest rates were in Italy, Malta and Portugal (all 0.4 deaths per 100000).

Cyprus was marginally above the EU average at 1.2.

The source dataset is Eurostat Table hlth_cd_asdr2.

Statistics on the rates of death by accidental drowning and submersion are available by sex and indicate that in almost all countries for which 2016 figures are available, the death rates were higher among men than among women. The exception is Luxembourg, where 4 deaths by drowning were recorded in 2016, 3 of which were female.

These statistics on accidental drowning and submersion are based on the International Classification of Diseases and Related Health Problems (ICD) and concern deaths that occur either in, or following, a fall into a bath-tub, swimming pool or natural water such as a lake, open sea, a river or a stream. In order to make comparisons between countries, the number of deaths have been standardised to take into account their different sizes and age structures.

