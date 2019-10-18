ACCEPT slams teachers’ union chief over homophobic comment

LGBTI rights group ACCEPT on Friday slammed head of Primary Teachers’ Union Philios Phylactou over a homophobic comment on his Facebook wall against a prominent journalist.

“Mr Philios Phylactou’s homophobic comment dismayed our organisation because this gentleman is the representative of the teachers and his views must reflect the views of educators,” ACCEPT said in a statement.

“We really wonder whether straight educators think and teach children this way, that is, to mock LGBTIs for being childless?” added the statement.

Phylactou had criticised daily Politis journalist Costas Constantinou over an editorial on morning prayers at schools.

The union chief alleged that Constantinou had distorted the teachers’ views on the prayers and that he blamed them for remaining childless. Because he wanted to protect his children from teachers.

“Is this really the reason or is something else going on?” Phylactou wrote in a sarcastic way, stirring the wrath of the LBGTI community in Cyprus.

