Above average temperatures with dust in atmosphere until Friday

A warm air mass is affecting the area and there will be dust in the atmosphere, the concentrations of which will rise at intervals, until Friday.

Wednesday will be mainly fine with intervals of high cloud. Temperatures will be 37 C inland, around 32 C on the south and east coasts, around 29 C on the west and north coasts and around 30 C in the mountains.

Tonight will be mainly fine with intervals of high cloud. Temperatures will fall to 20 C inland, on the north coast and in the mountains and around 21 C on the remaining coasts.

On Thursday and Friday, there will be intervals of mainly fine weather weather as well as intervals of increased high cloud.

Temperatures will edge up on Thursday, remaining at the same levels on Friday except in the mountains where temperatures will rise further, and will be higher than average for the time of year.

Saturday will be mainly fine although there will be intervals of increased high cloud.

Temperatures will drop but remain above average for the time of year, especially inland and in the mountains.