Above average temperatures expected, Met Office says

The area is affected by weak low pressure. However, warm weather is expected in the coming days.
Tonight Tonight, it will be mainly clear. Temperatures will drop to around 15 degrees C inland, 17 C on the coast and 12 in the mountains.
Tomorrow it will be mainly clear, with temperatures reaching 32 C inland, around 29 C on the southern and eastern coast, around 28 C on the western and northern coast and 24 C in the mountains.
On Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday the weather will be mainly clear and warm.
On Wednesday, there will be at times increased cloud.
The temperature will rise on Tuesday and Wednesday above average for the time of year, but on Thursday a slight drop in temperature is expected, remaining though above average.