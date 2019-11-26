A Very Vegan Christmas – Gala Dinner at St Raphael

The very first Christmas Vegan Buffet! ❤️🌱

With a live concert performance by Minus One

One of Cyprus’s top live bands,

Covering your favourite classic and modern tracks.

St. Raphael Resort & Marina, Limassol

December 14, 2019

7pm – Late

A Very Vegan Christmas Gala Dinner to be held on December 14th 2019 at the St Raphael Resort in Limassol. Well known Vegan Executive Chef Elias Elia will prepare a rich and festive vegan menu for our special evening.

This dinner is an opportunity to browse vegan products from exhibitors at our pre dinner reception, meet new friends, mingle and grow our vegan family, enjoy a rich vegan buffet menu including drinks and have fun dancing to a DJ and live music by Minus One.

7pm

Welcome drinks in the lobby where a select number of exhibitors will display their products and you can mingle with the greater vegan family.

8pm

Doors open to the ballroom for guests to be seated with a background DJ.

8:30pm

Buffet opens to satisfy even the most discerning palates.

9:30pm

Minus One take the stage to entertain us with popular covers as well as originals from their latest album.

10:30pm

A Charity Raffle will be held, tickets will be available during the event for a chance to win great prizes. All profits will be donated to Καραϊσκάκειο Ίδρυμα / Karaiskakio Foundation.

11pm

Minus One continues to play us into the small hours.

Tickets

Cost

Price: €55 all-inclusive

Limited seats available

Facebook page