A very Merry Charity Party – 6th edition

Christmas is just around the corner and Moondog’s Bar and Grill is getting into the festive mood by hosting «A very Merry Charity Party» for the 6th consecutive year!

Join us for good times, warm vibes, and shop all kinds of Christmas crafts, presents, sweet creations, clothes, accessories and much more for a good cause!

>> 17:00 Shopping starts!
>>18:00 Sit down, have a drink, relax a bit (before you get back out there!) and enjoy ‘Steve Magic’ with your children
>> 19:30  Live performance of the Cyprus band SYN PLIN (ΣΥΝ ΠΛΗΝ)

The proceedings will be donated to the charity “Unique smiles”  (ΠΣΣΓΠ – Μοναδικα Χαμογελα) – NGO supporting children with rare diseases.

When

December 9

5 pm – 11:30 pm

Where

Moondog’s Bar&Grill

Cost: 3€

