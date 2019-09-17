Limassol to host special diving event for the disabled

The disabled will be given an opportunity to try scuba diving at a special event being organised by the Paralympic committee together with Germasoyia and Ayios Athanasios Municipalities that will also see divers cleaning the seabed.

The event named “Join us make it happen” will take place for the first time in Cyprus this Saturday September 21, at the Columbia & Limassol Nautical Club beach in Limassol. It begins at 10:00 am.

The vice president of the Cyprus Paralympic Committee Andreas Roumbas told a press conference that three teams of nine disabled people who have already been trained by experts over the course of the last two weekends will be participating in the event.

He added that every disabled person who attends will also be given the opportunity to experience scuba diving under the supervision of a professional.

The purpose of the event according to Roumbas is to send a message to society that everyone deserves equal opportunities and everyone should support, love and give disabled people a chance.

The event will be under the auspice and presence of House Parliament Demetris Syllouris. During the event the seabed will be cleaned by divers and the beach will be cleaned by volunteers.

Syllouris will honour Greek Gold Medalist in the Para Powerlifting event in 2016, Pavlos Mamalos. Japan’s and Finland’s ambassadors to Cyprus will also be attending.

The vice president of the Cyprus Paralympic Committee thanked Germagoyia and Agios Athanasios Municipalities for their help and support in organising the event.

Germasoyia Mayor Kyriakos Xydias said the event combines love for people in need with environmental sensitivity. “Disabled people will be able to learn scuba diving and at the time protect mother nature by cleaning the sea and its shores,” he said.

Agios Athanasiou Mayor Marinos Kyriakou urged all citizens to attend and said that this special event taking place in Cyprus for the first time is an opportunity to send a very strong message to our society that everyone is equal and needs to treated with respect and dignity.

For more information regarding the event “Join us make it happen” click here