A total of 21 new child pornography cases within first 20 days of 2020

The Cyprus Police Office for Combating Cyber-crime on Monday said a record number of 21 new cases of child pornography were recorded within the first 20 days of 2020.

And that seven years earlier – that is in 2013 – a total of 23 cases were recorded over the whole year.

In 2014, child pornography cases quadrupled to 106 and a year later they increased even more, reaching 154. In 2016, reported cases reached 126, 130 in 2017, 133 in 2018 and 161 in 2019.

Despite the fact that Police are constantly informing the public of necessary measures to be taken, reported cases are alarmingly on the rise, Phileleftheros reports.

Head of O.C.C. Andreas Anastasiades told the daily that the rising numbers of complaints clearly concern the authorities, however, society at large should be alarmed over the bells tolled.

Anastasiades also said that tracking down such cases is now easier because of the development of mechanisms that allow authorities to retrieve information through upgraded equipment.

At the same time, the development of a network of cooperation with Europol, of which Cyprus Police is an active member, provides additional tools to authorities.

On the other hand, building up public confidence in the handling of child pornography cases seems to be working, since more and more minors are turning to authorities to report cases.

Read more: