A seven-year-old mobilizes his neighbors to clean a park

September 7, 2019 at 9:31am
A seven-year-old student, who leaves in Pallouriotissa district, decided to mobilize his neighbors, in order to clean together their neighborhood park.

Nicos Sideris, prepared a leaflet with all the information needed and distributed it around 90 houses. The gathering was held at the park on Thursday night and around 15 people attended. The participants cleaned the park and expressed their anger against the Municipality of Nicosia, for taking no action.

Residents around the area are planning to have another cleaning event and they will also send a letter to the Mayor of Nicosia, which will explain the problem and demand solutions.

