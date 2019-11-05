A new four-star hotel in Sotira is on the way

Anastasia Tsokkou Estates Ltd has submitted plans for the construction of a new four-star hotel at a very exclusive area in Sotira, Famagusta district.

This is an investment of some €8 million and concerns the construction and operation of a hotel unit with a capacity of 206 rooms and hotel apartments (total of 452 ​​beds).

Anastasia Tsokkou Estates Ltd. is also the project’s developer, according to an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) study that has been submitted.

As for the features of the brand new hotel, the proposed development will include 173 rooms, 20 family rooms, 13 rooms for the disabled, a lounge and a bar, an outdoor pool with a pool bar and a children’s pool, two restaurants, a multipurpose conference room, fitness centre, games room, public toilets and auxiliary areas.

The environmental study also shows the planned development to be about 100 meters from the sea – specifically from Sirena Bay – and about 25 meters from the beach.

In addition, it will be very close to Ayia Thekla beach and private Ayia Napa Marina and will also be inter-connected with Larnaca highway.

The hotel unit will occupy a total of 8,890.95 square meters with a total number of parking spaces being 112. Construction work should not take more than two years, with insiders saying the project is likely to be completed within 18 months.

Tsokkos Hotels Public acquired the shares of the company that originally applied for a hotel license there about a year ago.

Marios Rousos

Read more: