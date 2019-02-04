Menu
A magical forest area just kilometres away from Larnaca (pictures)

February 4, 2019 at 5:00pm

Located a few metres before the bridge of Delikipos, is a small dam which along with the surrounding area creates a magnificent natural site.

Visitors can find it on the Mylos river on the road from Kornos to Lefkara.

In winter the lake overflows, creating a waterfall and the water continues in the river which passes under the bridge.

A few hundreds metres away from the dam visitors can see the ruins of an old watermill.

The site is also popular among amateur fishermen who visit the area to catch fresh water fish.

