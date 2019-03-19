Menu
Local

A flamingo walking in litter-strewn Limassol salt lake

March 19, 2019 at 2:59pm

Cyprus from Air made a plea on Tuesday on Facebook against pollution.

The popular Facebook page posted two pictures of the same flamingo walking in the Limassol salt lake, taken 30 seconds apart.

The first picture shows the flamingo drinking water from the lake, while the second shows the bird walking past litter.

“Let’s all finally change… You loved the first picture, taken a month ago and showed it with your comments. We showed you its nice side. because the second picture was taken 30 seconds later… The same flamingo walking among scattered litter in the salt lake. We deserve something better,” Cyprus from Air said.

Read more:

Flamingo found dead from lead poisoning in Larnaca salt lake

You May Also Like

Local
March 19, 2019

49 year old jailed for eight years for sexually exploiting minor

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
March 19, 2019

BirdLife International in appeal to save the Eurasian Blackcap (video)

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
March 19, 2019

Salamina-Magusa F.C. friendly football game in Pyla (pictures+video)

Stelios Marathovouniotis