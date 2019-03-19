A flamingo walking in litter-strewn Limassol salt lake

Cyprus from Air made a plea on Tuesday on Facebook against pollution.
The popular Facebook page posted two pictures of the same flamingo walking in the Limassol salt lake, taken 30 seconds apart.
The first picture shows the flamingo drinking water from the lake, while the second shows the bird walking past litter.
“Let’s all finally change… You loved the first picture, taken a month ago and showed it with your comments. We showed you its nice side. because the second picture was taken 30 seconds later… The same flamingo walking among scattered litter in the salt lake. We deserve something better,” Cyprus from Air said.
