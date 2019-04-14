Menu
A 24-year old man arrested for attempted murder in 2017

April 14, 2019 at 4:26pm
Police arrested a 24-year old man in connection with investigations into attempted murder, committed in November 2017, in Limassol.

The man was arrested this morning, during a police search at some premises in Limassol, and was taken to a police station to establish his identity. It was discovered that he was in Cyprus illegally. Police obtained evidence that he is involved in attempted murder, committed on 2 November 2017, in Limassol.

On that day, in the evening, two persons, aged 29 and 23, were found injured and taken to Limassol General hospital. Following police investigations, witnesses said that while the two were in Epixosi area in Limassol, they were attacked by a group of five, who used knives against them.

The 24-year old was arrested and detained to help police investigations into the case.

 

 

 

