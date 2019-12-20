Russian woman found dead in her Limassol flat – UPDATED

A 46-year-old Russian woman was found dead in her apartment in Limassol on Friday afternoon, with police saying that there appears to be no indication at first sight of foul play.

Officers from the Crime Investigation Department and state pathologist Sofoclis Sofocleous had rushed to the apartment on the coastal front of the city to investigate all possibilities.

Sofocleou told reporters that so far there was no indication of a crime. A post mortem examination will take place on Saturday to determine the exact cause of death.

The woman was found dead in her bed by the apartment’s owner who was looking for her for days, police also said.

