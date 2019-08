Police booked 930 people for not wearing a seat belt during a two week road safety awareness campaign carried out between July 15 and 28.

They said that 875 cases involved drivers and front seat passengers and 55 involved back seat passengers.

In addition, 13 people drivers were booked for breaking the law on child seats.

Police said that of 21 of the 24 drivers or passengers killed in fatal road accidents last year were not wearing seat belts.