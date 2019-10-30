ABOUT

The Cultural Services – Ministry of Education and Culture, in cooperation with the Centre of Cypriot Composers and the Cyprus Music Information Centre, are organizing the 8th New Music Festival from 4 to 9 November 2019.

The 8th New Music Festival will present contemporary works by Cypriot and other composers, most in their first world premiere. These works are also the local expression of first-line sound, as it is expressed in the streams of contemporary music today. The festival programme also includes a talks session focusing on today’s international new music sound, as well as a music workshop focusing on contemporary techniques in vocal performance.

INFORMATION ABOUT THE CONCERTS

Monday 4th November 2019, 8.30pm (Pallas Theatre)

The renowned contemporary music ensemble based in Graz, Ensemble Zeitfluss (AT) offer a dynamic launch for this year’s festival! The 12 ensemble musicians which was founded in 2003, have a consistent ambition to confront works by great internationally recognized composers to those of native composers. It is the goal of Ensemble Zeitfluss to present the exciting evolution of today’s music and its often-hidden beauty to a wide audience.

Tuesday 5th November 2019, 8.30pm (Kasteliotissa Medieval Hall)

The festival’s very good friends and collaborators, (Φ) Faos Ensemble (GR), are returning to Cyprus. Aiming to create an unconventional ensemble, a carrier of new music, they aspire to become a platform where contemporary composers will find and co-create the sound experience of the new music vanguard.

Wednesday 6th November 2019, 8.30pm (Kastelliotissa Medieval Hall)

Ensemble Zeitfluss (AT), this time with a smaller formation, presents works mainly from the international repertoire of contemporary music creation.

Thursday 7th November 2019, 8.30pm (Kastelliotissa Medieval Hall)

The Cypriot Composers’ Electroacoustic Ensemble (CY) gives its dynamic vibe to a concert based on improvisation with alternative instruments performed by the composers themselves.

Saturday 9th November 2019, 8.30pm (Kastelliotissa Medieval Hall)

The festival concludes with a concert by the dynamic ensemble Synaesthesis Ensemble (LT) from Lithuania. The vision of this group of young and ambitious musicians transcends sound – in space, light, movement and narration – that enables contemporary music to become a multi-dimensional creation, blurring the boundaries between genres.

Organization: Cultural Services – Ministry of Education and Culture, Centre of Cypriot Composers, Cyprus Music Information Centre.

Communication Sponsors: RIK, Politis newspaper